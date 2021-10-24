© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

One Planet: The U.S. Plastics Industry’s Contribution To Climate Change Is On Track To Exceed That Of Coal-Fired Power By 2030, New Study Finds

Published October 24, 2021 at 10:47 PM PDT
plastic_bags_800x465.jpg

On this edition of One Planet Series, we also talk about a new report released by Beyond Plastics. It suggests that plastics will release more greenhouse gas emissions than coal plants in the U.S. by 2030. According to the report, plastics production in the U.S. is currently responsible for 232 million metric tons of greenhouse gases every year, the equivalent of 116.5 gigawatts of coal plants. These numbers are likely to increase as production expands.

Guest:

Judith Enck, visiting professor at Bennington College and the President of Beyond Plastics

Web Resources:

Beyond Plastic: THE NEW COAL: PLASTICS AND CLIMATE CHANGE

Tags

Your CallJudith Enckplastic pollutionclimate chanage
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar