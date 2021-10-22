Media Roundtable: Why Is Kyrsten Sinema Threatening To Derail The Democrats’ Agenda?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the political career of Kyrsten Sinema, the Democratic senator from Arizona. She has been opposing key provisions in the $3.5 trillion spending plan, including lowering of drug prices, programs designed to help poor communities adapt to climate change and Medicare expansion.

Tim Murphy, senior reporter at Mother Jones

Mother Jones: From Radical Activist to Senate Obstructionist: The Metamorphosis of Kyrsten Sinema

Mother Jones: Big GOP Donors Poured Money Into Kyrsten Sinema’s Campaign in September