Media Roundtable: Reporters Covering Politics & Democracy

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the state of political journalism at a time when the United State is facing major issues, including attacks on democracy, the pandemic, the climate crisis, voter suppression, rising inequality and a lack of affordable healthcare. How are the media covering these pressing issues?

Guests:

John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation and author of several books, including The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch and former reporter with The Intercept, HuffPost, and The Washington Post

Web Resources:

Press Watch: Political journalists are both-siding a “crisis” caused entirely by the GOP

The Nation: Has Big Pharma Bought Enough Democrats to Derail Biden’s Plan?