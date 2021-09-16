Media Roundtable: How The US 'War on Terror' Changed The Lives Of People In Afghanistan, Iraq And Yemen

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the Center for Investigative Reporting’s series about the US 'War on Terror' and how it changed the lives of people in Afghanistan, Iraq and Yemen.

A report from the Costs of War project at Brown University revealed that 20 years of post-9/11 wars have cost the US an estimated $8 trillion. Over 929,000 people have died due to direct violence, and several times as many due to the reverberating effects of war. Over 38 million people have been displaced, becoming refugees seeking safety in another country or becoming internally displaced within their own country.

Guest:

Anjali Kamat, award winning journalist and senior reporter at Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting

Web Resources:

Center for Investigative Reporting: Forever Wars

Brown University: Costs of War

The New Yorker: The Other Afghan Women

The New York Times: The Legacy of America’s Post-9/11 Turn to Torture