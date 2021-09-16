© 2021 KALW
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: How The US 'War on Terror' Changed The Lives Of People In Afghanistan, Iraq And Yemen

Published September 16, 2021 at 10:04 PM PDT
Yemenis stand at the site of an airstrike in the Arhab area, north of Sanaa, on Wednesday.
Yemenis stand at the site of an airstrike in the Arhab area, north of Sanaa

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the Center for Investigative Reporting’s series about the US 'War on Terror' and how it changed the lives of people in Afghanistan, Iraq and Yemen.

A report from the Costs of War project at Brown University revealed that 20 years of post-9/11 wars have cost the US an estimated $8 trillion. Over 929,000 people have died due to direct violence, and several times as many due to the reverberating effects of war. Over 38 million people have been displaced, becoming refugees seeking safety in another country or becoming internally displaced within their own country.

Guest:

Anjali Kamat, award winning journalist and senior reporter at Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting

Web Resources:

Center for Investigative Reporting: Forever Wars

Brown University: Costs of War

The New Yorker: The Other Afghan Women

The New York Times: The Legacy of America’s Post-9/11 Turn to Torture

Tags

Your CallIraq warWar in AfghanistanYemenDrone warswar on terrorAnjali Kamat
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
