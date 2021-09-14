Today Is The Last Day To Vote In The Newsom Recall Election. What's At Stake?

On this edition of Your Call, we are discussing the recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Polls will be open until 8pm tonight. You can complete the Same-Day Voter Registration process and request your ballot in person at your county elections office or polling location. If you’re voting by mail, it must be postmarked by today. Or you can return it in-person to a secure ballot drop box or to a voting location or your county elections office.

If more than 50% of voters oust Newsom, whichever candidate receives the most votes will win. We’ll discuss Newsom’s record, what issues Californians are concerned about, and what this recall signals about the state’s political future. What comments or questions do you have about what is at stake?

Guests:

Alexei Koseff , state Capitol reporter for The San Francisco Chronicle, covering Governor Gavin Newsom and California government from Sacramento

Emily Hoeven is a reporter at CalMatters, where she writes the daily WhatMatters newsletter

