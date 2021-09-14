© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Today Is The Last Day To Vote In The Newsom Recall Election. What's At Stake?

Published September 14, 2021 at 11:18 AM PDT
download.jpeg
Gage Skidmore
/
Governor Gavin Newsom speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.

On this edition of Your Call, we are discussing the recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Polls will be open until 8pm tonight. You can complete the Same-Day Voter Registration process and request your ballot in person at your county elections office or polling location. If you’re voting by mail, it must be postmarked by today. Or you can return it in-person to a secure ballot drop box or to a voting location or your county elections office.

If more than 50% of voters oust Newsom, whichever candidate receives the most votes will win. We’ll discuss Newsom’s record, what issues Californians are concerned about, and what this recall signals about the state’s political future. What comments or questions do you have about what is at stake?

Guests:

Alexei Koseff, state Capitol reporter for The San Francisco Chronicle, covering Governor Gavin Newsom and California government from Sacramento

Emily Hoeven is a reporter at CalMatters, where she writes the daily WhatMatters newsletter

Web Resources:

2021 Recall Election Information

SF Chronicle, Alexei Koseff: Newsom isn't dwelling on mistakes ahead of recall judgment day

SF Chronicle, Alexei Koseff: Will Gavin Newsom take the fall for California's homeless problem?

CalMatters, Ben Christopher and Sameea Kamal: Newsom recall: What is his record as governor?

CalMatters, Jeremia Kimelman: Gavin Newsom recall campaign money tracker

Tags

Your CallGov. NewsomGavin NewsomrecallCalifornia gubernatorial racecalifornia
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
See stories by Ethan Elkind
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
See stories by Lea Ceasrine