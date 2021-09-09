Media Roundtable: Frontline's "America After 9/11" Examines The U.S. Response To September 11 Terrorist attacks

On this edition of your call’s media roundtable, we are discussing the FRONTLINE documentary "America After 9/11." It examines the U.S. response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and its consequences from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to torturing of detainees in Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo Bay, and the rise of xenophobia at home.

Guest:

Michael Kirk, award winning documentary filmmaker and director of FRONTLINE's America After 9/11

Web Resources:

THE FRONTLINE INTERVIEWS: AMERICA AFTER 9/11

The Intercept: General Failure: How the U.S. Military Lied About the 9/11 Wars

Brown University: Costs of the 20-year war on terror: $8 trillion and 900,000 deaths