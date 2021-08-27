Media Roundtable: How Do Afghans Living In The US Reflect On Their Country's Future?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we continue our coverage of Afghanistan by talking about the twin bombings near the Kabul airport, which killed more than 90 Afghan civilians and 13 US soldiers.

We'll also discuss the plight of thousands of Afghans who are trying to take refuge in the West. According to officials, the US has facilitated the evacuation of more than 100,00 people from the Kabul airport. According to the 2019 American Community Survey, an estimated 144,000 people of Afghan ancestry live in the US. What struggles do they face?

Guests:

Halima Kazem-Stojanovic, investigative journalist and Justice Studies professor at San Jose State University

Anita Chabria, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times covering California state politics and policy

