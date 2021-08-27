© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: How Do Afghans Living In The US Reflect On Their Country's Future?

Published August 27, 2021 at 2:12 AM PDT
ca-times.brightspotcdn.jpg
Afghan Americans gather at the Capitol in Sacramento to protest the takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban forces and the withdrawal of the U.S. troops. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we continue our coverage of Afghanistan by talking about the twin bombings near the Kabul airport, which killed more than 90 Afghan civilians and 13 US soldiers.

We'll also discuss the plight of thousands of Afghans who are trying to take refuge in the West. According to officials, the US has facilitated the evacuation of more than 100,00 people from the Kabul airport. According to the 2019 American Community Survey, an estimated 144,000 people of Afghan ancestry live in the US. What struggles do they face?

Guests:

Halima Kazem-Stojanovic, investigative journalist and Justice Studies professor at San Jose State University

Anita Chabria, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times covering California state politics and policy

Web Resources:

NBC Bay Area: How Bay Area Universities are Helping Afghans During the Taliban Coup

The Los Angeles Times: For many Afghan refugees, the struggles don’t end when they reach U.S. soil

The Guardian: ‘It was like doomsday’: wait at Kabul airport descends into terror

Al Jazeera: Attack on Afghan reporter tests Taliban’s media freedom pledge

Science: ‘I don’t want to die.’ Afghan researchers fear for their safety—and the future of science

Tags

Your CallAfghanistanHalima Kazem-StojanovicAnita Chabria
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar