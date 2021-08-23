One Planet: Lessons From The Paradise Fire

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, Lizzie Johnson is discussing her new book, Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire.

On November 8, 2018, Paradise, a community of 27,000 people, was swallowed by the ferocious Camp Fire, which razed virtually every home, killed at least 85 people, and displaced thousands. Johnson investigates the root causes, from the climate crisis to Pacific Gas and Electric’s decades-long neglect of critical infrastructure.

Guest:

Lizzie Johnson, staff writer at The Washington Post and author of Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: The wildfire was everywhere. Could a school bus driver and 22 kids find a way out?

The Financial Times: ‘Year-long fire season’ stalks California’s Paradise

