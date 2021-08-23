© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

One Planet: Lessons From The Paradise Fire

Published August 23, 2021 at 1:29 AM PDT
9780593136386.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, Lizzie Johnson is discussing her new book, Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire.

On November 8, 2018, Paradise, a community of 27,000 people, was swallowed by the ferocious Camp Fire, which razed virtually every home, killed at least 85 people, and displaced thousands. Johnson investigates the root causes, from the climate crisis to Pacific Gas and Electric’s decades-long neglect of critical infrastructure.

Guest:

Lizzie Johnson, staff writer at The Washington Post and author of Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: The wildfire was everywhere. Could a school bus driver and 22 kids find a way out?

The Financial Times: ‘Year-long fire season’ stalks California’s Paradise

Tags

Your CallLizzie Johnsonparadise fireclimate changePG&E
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar