Media Roundtable: The Causes Of Afghanistan’s Current Predicament

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we are discussing the fall of the US backed Afghan government and the rise of Taliban to power. The United Nations estimates that more than 100,000 Afghan civilians have been killed in the war, by the Taliban and other insurgents as well as by Afghan and international coalition forces. US drone strikes have also killed thousands of innocent Afghans. Nearly 2,500 American soldiers have died in Afghanistan. We are also discussing what the U.S. media have missed in coverage of the US war in Afghanistan.

Guests:

Emran Feroz, freelance journalist, author, and the founder of Drone Memorial, a virtual memorial for civilian drone strike victims.

Tamim Ansary, writer, and the of The Invention of Yesterday: A 50,000-Year History of Human Culture, Conflict, and Connection

Rafia Zakaria, columnist for Dawn in Pakistan and the author of Against White Feminism, Notes on Disruption

Web Resources:

