Your Call

Media Roundtable: What's In The $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill?

Published August 5, 2021 at 11:44 PM PDT
Aidan Wakely-Mulroney
Creative Commons Flickr

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the ongoing negotiations over the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $550 billion in new spending on roads, ports, electric vehicle charging stations, high-speed internet, water systems, and more.

Guest:

David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect and author of Monopolized: Life in the Age of Corporate Power

Web Resources:

The American Prospect: Infrastructure Summer: One Deal Forward, One Deal Back

The Guardian: What’s in the bipartisan infrastructure bill and what’s left out – visual explainer

MIT Technology Review: The $1 trillion infrastructure bill is a baby step toward the US grid we need

Your CallDavid DayenBiden infrastructure planFederal Budgetclima changetransportation
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
