Media Roundtable: What's Next For The People Of Afghanistan?
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're getting an update of the situation in Afghanistan. As the Taliban attempts to control more of the country, thousands of people are fleeing their homes to escape the fighting. According to Afghan officials, more than 22,000 Afghan families have fled Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan.
Guest:
Ali Latifi, independent journalist based in Kabul
