One Planet: How Climate Change Is Fueling Extreme Weather

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are discussing the climate crisis and weather patterns. The recent record heat waves in the Pacific, mega droughts in California, fires across the US west, and devastating floods in China, Germany and other European countries, are just some of the examples of natural disasters exacerbated by the climate crisis. The United States incurred $95 billion in damages caused by natural disasters in 2020.

Guests:

Noah Diffenbaugh, Kara J. Foundation Professor and Kimmelman Family Senior Fellow at Stanford University

Michael Mann, Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science at Penn State and author of The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet

Web Resources:

Axios: Study: Get ready for many more record-shattering heatwaves

The Guardian: Beware summer! As climate crisis deepens, attitudes to season shift

The Scientific American: Why Extreme Heat Is So Deadly

Yale Climate Connections: Climate change and tornadoes: Any connection?

National Geographic: Extreme heat triggers mass die-offs and stress for wildlife in the West

The American Prospect: The DCCC’s Top Bundler Is an Oil Lobbyist

Channel 4 News: Revealed: ExxonMobil’s lobbying war on climate change legislation

Capital & Main: Why Big Climate Bills Keep Dying in the California Senate