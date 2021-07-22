Media Roundtable: The Underlying Causes of the Ongoing Protests In Iran's Southwestern Khuzestan Province

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we are discussing the ongoing peaceful protests in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province over water shortages- Khuzestan Province is home to around 80 percent of Iran's oil fields, 60 percent of the country's gas reserves, and 40 percent of its surface water. Yet, it is one of the most impoverished regions in Iran. What are the root causes of these latest protests?

Guests:

Farnaz Fassihi, award winning reporter for The New York Times

Web Resources:

