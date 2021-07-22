How To Heal Your Body By Staying Hydrated

On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Dana Cohen and Gina Bria will discuss their new book, Quench: Beat Fatigue, Drop Weight, And Heal Your Body Through the New Science of Optimum Hydration.

Some doctors say 75 percent of people living in the US are dehydrated. Living in a chronic state of dehydration can cause many problems, including fatigue, headaches, poor sleep, and even Alzheimer's. What does the latest science say about how to stay hydrated?

Guests:

Dr. Dana Cohen, an internist who has practiced integrative medicine for 20 years, and member of the Scientific Advisory Council for the Organic Natural Health Association

Gina Bria, founder and executive director of the Hydration Foundation, an organization that increases public awareness about the science behind hydration and promotes better practices of hydration that delivers energy and restores cellular function

