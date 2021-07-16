Media Roundtable: How Gerrymandering & Voter Suppression Will Impact Future Elections

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the Republican Party's ongoing efforts to suppress the vote. This week, Texas Democrats left for Washington DC to block the state’s voter suppression bill, one of the most restrictive in the country, and demand the passage of the For The People Act. Between January 1 and May 14, 2021, at least 14 states enacted 22 new laws to restrict voting.

We'll also discuss the current state of gerrymandering. David Daley reports that Republicans can win the next election through gerrymandering alone.

Guest:

David Daley, journalist, senior fellow for FairVote, and author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count and Unrigged: How Americans Battled Back To Save Democracy

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Republicans can win the next elections through gerrymandering alone

Mother jones: Biden Pushes for Voting Protections, But Not for Ending the Filibuster That Blocks Them

