Your Call

Media Roundtable: Donald Rumsfeld's Legacy From The Iraqi Perspective

Published July 9, 2021 at 1:04 AM PDT
gty_baghdad_iraq_2003_war_statue_saddam_thg_130319_wmain.jpg

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the legacy of Donald Rumsfeld and his pivotal role in the invasion and occupation of Iraq.

Guest:

Sinan Antoon, acclaimed novelist, poet, co-founder and co-editor of Jadaliyya, and author of The Book of Collateral Damage

Web Resources:

The Daily Beast: Donald Rumsfeld, Killer of 400,000 People, Dies Peacefully

The Washington Post: Donald Rumsfeld was a disastrous defense secretary. But his vision lives on.

AP: Among Iraqis, the name Rumsfeld evokes nation’s destruction

Tags

Your CallSinan AntoonWar in IraqtortureThe war on terrorDonald Rumsfeld
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
