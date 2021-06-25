Media Roundtable: Iran's Presidential Election -- Half Of Voters Decided To Boycott

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing the presidential election in Iran and why more than half of eligible voters decided to boycott. President elect Ebrahim Raisi has been accused of grave human rights violations. What is next for Iran?

Guest:

Farnaz Fassihi, award winning reporter for The New York Times

Web Resources:

The New York Times: A Roadblock for Iran’s President-Elect: He’s on the U.S. Sanctions List

The New York Times: U.S. Seizes Iran-Linked Websites at Key Point in Nuclear Talks