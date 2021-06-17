Media Roundtable: What's In Biden's Infrastructure Bill & Where Does It Stand?

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing coverage of President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, dubbed the American Jobs Plan, which includes funding to repair aging roads and bridges, rebuild school buildings and hospitals, modernize the transit system, rebuild water systems, and expand the market for electric vehicles.

How have negotiations on Capitol Hill impacted the key provisions in the plan, including raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy?

Guest:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter, author of It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America and editor of DCReport.org

Web Resources:

