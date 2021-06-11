Media Roundtable: The G.O.P's Attacks On Women's Reproductive Rights

In the second half of Your Call’s media roundtable, we are discussing the Republican Party’s ongoing efforts to restrict abortion access. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed legislation that bans abortions as early as six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant.

Guest:

Becca Andrews, journalist and assistant news editor at Mother Jones, where she writes about reproductive rights and gender

Web Resources:

Mother Jones: The Stigma of “Late-Term Abortions” Is the Point