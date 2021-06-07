© 2021
Your Call

One Planet: The Wonders of Hummingbirds

Published June 7, 2021 at 12:10 AM PDT
atria-books-the-hummingbirds-gift.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, we are speaking with naturalist Sy Montgomery, author of The Hummingbirds' Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings, and Brenda Sherburn, a hummingbird rehabilitator who rescues abandoned hummingbirds and nurses them back to health. Montgomery writes that the hummingbird’s world becomes yet more hazardous with human disturbance, especially the relentless destruction of swamps and woodlands—hummingbirds’ best nesting areas, full of nourishing bugs as well as energy-giving flowers.

Guests:
Sy Montgomery, naturalist, documentary scriptwriter, and author of THE HUMMINGBIRDS’ GIFT: WONDER, BEAUTY AND RENEWAL ON WINGS

Brenda Sherburn labelle, artist, sculptor and hummingbird expert

web resources:
Save World Draw: Hummingbirds

Sy Montgomery: The Hummingbirds’ Gift

Audubon: How Climate Change Affects Hummingbirds' Feeding Behavior

Your CallSy MontgomeryBrenda Sherburn labelleclimate crisishummingbirds
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
