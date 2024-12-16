How Project 2025 threatens US agriculture and California climate gains

Angie Coiro sits in for Rose Aguilar. She and her guests discuss what Project 2025 means for US food policy and California's climate goals and clean energy transition.

SEGMENT A: How Project 2025 will wreak havoc on US food policy.

The Union of Concerned Scientists' Karen Perry Stillerman writes that Project 2025 endangers farm conservation programs and erases climate action from the USDA's mission. She says a second Trump administration will "wreak havoc on our food system."

What can be done to protect agricultural workers, conservation programs, and science-based food policies?

Guest:

Karen Perry Stillerman, deputy director in the Food and Environment Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Resources:

The Equation: What a Second Trump Administration Means for Food and Farms

The Hill: What to know about Project 2025’s plan for agriculture, and how it could lead to ‘real chaos’

Politico: With Ag secretary pick, Trump brushes back RFK Jr.

SEGMENT B: How Californian plans to fight Project 2025

California sued the Trump administration every twelve days on average during his first term, according to CalMatters. Now the state is gearing up for more legal battles, including over environmental and energy policy.

What safeguards can put in against Project 2025’s climate denialism?

Guest:

Ken Alex, director of Project Climate at UC Berkeley's Center for Law, Energy, and Environment

Resources:

Berkeley Law: A Guide to Major Climate and Environmental Excerpts in the Project 2025 Report

CalMatters: Here we go again: California prepares to battle Trump over environmental policies

Center for American Progress: How Project 2025 Threatens the Inflation Reduction Act’s Thriving Clean Energy Economy

