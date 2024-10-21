How would Project 2025 roll back labor laws?

We’re continuing our series on Project 2025 by discussing what the rightwing roadmap means for workers, labor rights, and the right to unionize.

Donald Trump says he's pro-worker, but during his first four years as president, he was anti-worker and anti-union. The National Labor Board Relations members he appointed "made it more difficult for unions to win representation at nonunion workplaces" and the Trump Supreme Court "issued a devastating ruling against public sector unions" that made it "easier for government employees nationwide to not pay union dues even if their workplace is unionized," according to CNN.

A second Trump administration stands to be even worse. Project 2025 includes provisions to cut overtime pay for millions of workers and suggests that Congress should consider getting rid of public sector unions altogether. It would also roll back workplace safety laws, including those that protect children.

Guests:

Elena Lopez, deputy legislative director for the Communications Workers of America

Jody Calemine, director of advocacy for the AFL-CIO

Resources:

The Nation: Millions of Workers Are Due More Overtime Pay. Will They Get It?

Center For American Program: Project 2025 Would Exploit Child Labor by Allowing Minors To Work in Dangerous Conditions With Fewer Protections

The American Prospect: The Conservative Astroturf Organization Rolling Back Child Labor Protections

The Guardian: Trump claims he’s pro-worker. Project 2025 will gut labor rights

