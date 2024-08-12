We begin a series about the " Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise ," more commonly known as Project 2025.

This Heritage Foundation-led authoritarian plan lays out a comprehensive agenda to transform the United States into a conservative, Christian nation under Donald Trump.

Project 2025 would dismantle the administrative state and ensure archconservative rule for decades to come. It would affect all aspects of life and would be implemented by expanding presidential powers and eliminating federal agencies.

It's an extreme right-wing blueprint to ban medication abortion , roll back LGBTQ+ rights , expand oil drilling and coal mining , and arrest and deport 11 million undocumented immigrants . It will also use the Department of Justice as a tool to punish Trump's opponents and fire federal employees who are not loyalists .

We're kicking off this series by focusing on how Project 2025 would upend democratic norms, consolidate the power of the executive office, and usher in an authoritarian state.

Guests:

Matt Cohen, senior staff writer with Democracy Docket

Tony Carrk, executive director for Accountable.US

John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation

Resources:

The Nation: Project 2025’s Guide to Subverting Democracy

Democracy Docket: What is Project 2025 And Why Is It Alarming?

San Francisco Chronicle: Trump 2.0 plan a ‘doomsday scenario’ for California