Uncuffed Presents: Track Change

Uncuffed is taking a break after wrapping up Season 3. As we work on the next batch of great stories, we're excited to share a new podcast we've been listening to from Narratively and VPM. Track Change follows a group of men in Richmond, Virginia as they record an album inside a local county jail. Some of these guys are longtime musicians, others are amateurs. Some of them are serving time inside the jail, others are waiting for their day in court, and others have just been released. The podcast is hosted by a musician named Speech Thomas - you may have heard of him from the hip-hop collective named Arrested Development. And in each episode, Speech goes into the jail's music studio to help one of these men produce an original song they’ve been working on.

Hundreds of thousands of people are released from American prisons every year. Many more are released from local county jails. And there is a lot that could be done to help those folks transition. Track Change is trying to give a glimpse into what it takes to rebuild a life after incarceration — and what we could be doing to better support people going through that process. We’re happy to share the first episode with you.