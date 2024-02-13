© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Striking Out Stigma: A Prison Team Goes Beyond Baseball

By Anthony Caravalho ,
Greg EskridgeJuan HainesBrian AseyUncuffed
Published February 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Everett Wiley pitches for the San Quentin Giants at San Quentin State Prison.
Everett Wiley pitches for the San Quentin Giants at San Quentin State Prison.

People in prison are no stranger to stigmas and stereotypes — the outside world can often perpetuate ideas about who is incarcerated and how they act that have very little to do with reality. But stigmas exist within the prison environment too. On the newest episode of Uncuffed, we hear about a HIV diagnosis that changed a baseball player's life, and the unlikely support he found in his team.

I was like, 'bro, I don't know how to tell you this, but I've been suffering from HIV lately'... and he's like, 'you know, I'm there whenever you need me, man, always feel free to pull me aside.' And just him lending an ear, that meant a lot.
Everett Wiley

Uncuffed From The Producers Of UncuffedSportsArts & Entertainment
Anthony Caravalho
Anthony Caravalho is an award-winning journalist at San Quentin News and a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. He is passionate about advocating for the wrongfully arrested in the criminal justice system. Anthony is also the founder of Help Everyone Reunite Safely, which specializes in safe housing for survivors of sexual assault.
Greg Eskridge
Producer for Uncuffed at San Quentin Radio
Juan Haines
Juan Moreno Haines is a journalist incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison; he has served as a senior editor at the award-winning San Quentin News; and is currently a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, where he was awarded its Silver Heart Award in 2017 for being “a voice for the voiceless.” Haines’s work has appeared in Solitary Watch, The Guardian, The Appeal, Hastings Race and Poverty Law Journal, Above the Law, UCLA Law Review, Life of the Law, The Oakland Post, California Prison Focus, LA Progressive, CalMatters, Witness LA, and Street Spirit.
Brian Asey
Brian Asey is the father of three children: two sons and a daughter. His passion is using his extensive multimedia experience to dispel negative images with which mainstream media frequently portray the incarcerated. He directs and edits programming for SQTV, helping to choose and shape the institution TV content. Brian is a member of the San Quentin’s Day of Peace Committee, and serves as General Manager of the San Quentin Basketball Program. He is also the proud recipient of an A.A. degree from Mount Tamalpais College. He continues to be dedicated to doing whatever he can to help transform the lives of those who have negative influence in our communities and neighborhoods into positive role models.
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
