Striking Out Stigma: A Prison Team Goes Beyond Baseball

People in prison are no stranger to stigmas and stereotypes — the outside world can often perpetuate ideas about who is incarcerated and how they act that have very little to do with reality. But stigmas exist within the prison environment too. On the newest episode of Uncuffed, we hear about a HIV diagnosis that changed a baseball player's life, and the unlikely support he found in his team.

I was like, 'bro, I don't know how to tell you this, but I've been suffering from HIV lately'... and he's like, 'you know, I'm there whenever you need me, man, always feel free to pull me aside.' And just him lending an ear, that meant a lot. Everett Wiley