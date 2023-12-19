© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Uncuffed My Mixtape: This Christmas

By Greg Eskridge,
Uncuffed
Published December 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. This week, Greg Eskridge talks about his favorite holiday song, “This Christmas,” by Donny Hathaway. Plus, the rest of the Uncuffed team shares their thanks and best wishes for the New Year.

Listening to this song, even though it's an extremely beautiful song, it reminds me of those early years or the beautiful early years of my life. There's still some sadness because I've been removed from those beautiful moments for so long. But I still try to maintain that level of joy in my heart.
Greg Eskridge

Uncuffed will be back with new episodes in January 2024. Thank you so much for listening!

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Uncuffed Personal StoriesFrom The Producers Of Uncuffed
Greg Eskridge
Producer for Uncuffed at San Quentin Radio
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
