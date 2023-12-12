Who Let The Dogs In? Dog Training In Prison

Prison yards in California are starting to look a little different than they did a few years ago. Many incarcerated people are now carrying around digital tablets they can use to listen to music, or make calls anywhere in the prison. There are new sports popping up - like pickleball games between staff and incarcerated people. And at Solano State Prison, you may also see dogs! On this newest episode of Uncuffed, the Solano team goes inside a special dog training program, and shares what it’s like to do time with a four-legged companion.

Once you bond with that animal and that animal bonds with you, that's an association that I rank up there even higher than some relationships between humans because that love that that dog gives you is unconditional. Bryan Mazza

This story was produced by Bryan Mazza with help from Ninna Gaensler-Debs, Kathy Novak, Andrew Stelzer, and sound designer Eric 'Maserati-E ' Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

