Season 3: Uncuffed is back!

Uncuffed is KALW's award-winning podcast hosted by people in San Quentin and Solano State Prisons, and we've got some exciting news. We're back for a brand new season.

This season we'll introduce you to nine amazing new producers, plus a couple of familiar voices. We'll features stories about new programs on prison yards, like dog training at Solano. And we'll take you onto the pickleball court at San Quentin, a game some hope could change everything at the prison. We'll celebrate a producer who goes home, and hear from a former lifer who comes back inside as a free man. Love, loss, challenges, and joy — it's all here on Season 3 of Uncuffed. Episode 1 drops on October 24. Don't miss it!

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

