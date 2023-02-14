What Can California Learn From Norway’s Prisons?

In our previous episode, a team of formerly incarcerated Californians visited a prison from another planet. Or at least that's how it seemed. Norway's progressive and unique prison system is wildly different from anything in the United States, and it serves as a model for folks trying to make a change here. So now, we’re heading back to another Norwegian prison on an island. And no, it's not Alcatraz.

On this episode, a team of formerly incarcerated Americans visit a prison with horses, a marathon, and little cottages—and asking what California can learn from Norway's example.

"The whole scene to me was overwhelming, to see people wandering round in civilian clothes, running marathons, riding bicycles, living in cottages. We got an opportunity to view how something is 180 degrees different from what I've experienced when I was incarcerated. I spent 23 years in California state prisons, and I've never seen a model that could equal or match what they showed me today." Nathan "Nate" McKinney

This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Because this episode was recorded outside of California prisons, the content did not have to be cleared by an information officer.

