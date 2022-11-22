© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Uncuffed_1400_art.png
Uncuffed

An Uncuffed Thank You

Published November 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Shakur Thanh boat.jpg
Andrew Stelzer / KALW
/
Tommy "Shakur" Ross and Thanh Tran on a ferry ride to visit Bastøy Prison in Norway, in June 2022.

It's been just a few months since Uncuffed co-hosts Tommy "Shakur" Ross and Thanh Tran stepped out of San Quentin. They have a message of gratitude for all that's happened since they got out, and all that's still to come.

All of us at Uncuffed and KALW are so grateful to everyone who donated to Uncuffed during our emergency fundraiser. Thanks to your support, we made it through our gap in funding, and we're able to re-start our podcast training programs at San Quentin and Solano prisons. Thank you!

While we got our funding back to work at those two prisons, unfortunately we did not get back the funding to start a program at the California Institution for Women. But there’s no way we’re giving up on that goal. So if you want to help us reach our goal of starting an audio training program for incarcerated women, DONATE at www.weareuncuffed.org/donate.

We also wanted to let you know that we’re taking a break from new content until January 2023, when you’ll hear about our experience in Norway. In the meantime, we’ll still have some great stuff coming for you in the feed.

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Uncuffed to you.

Tags
Uncuffed From The Producers Of Uncuffed
Tommy "Shakur" Ross
Thomas "Shakur" Ross is a producer of KALW's Uncuffed, presenting stories that show the humanity of incarcerated people.
See stories by Tommy "Shakur" Ross
Thanh Tran
Thanh Tran is a media-maker and journalist, raised in South Sacramento.
See stories by Thanh Tran
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
See stories by Uncuffed