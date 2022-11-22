An Uncuffed Thank You

It's been just a few months since Uncuffed co-hosts Tommy "Shakur" Ross and Thanh Tran stepped out of San Quentin. They have a message of gratitude for all that's happened since they got out, and all that's still to come.

All of us at Uncuffed and KALW are so grateful to everyone who donated to Uncuffed during our emergency fundraiser. Thanks to your support, we made it through our gap in funding, and we're able to re-start our podcast training programs at San Quentin and Solano prisons. Thank you!

While we got our funding back to work at those two prisons, unfortunately we did not get back the funding to start a program at the California Institution for Women. But there’s no way we’re giving up on that goal. So if you want to help us reach our goal of starting an audio training program for incarcerated women, DONATE at www.weareuncuffed.org/donate.

We also wanted to let you know that we’re taking a break from new content until January 2023, when you’ll hear about our experience in Norway. In the meantime, we’ll still have some great stuff coming for you in the feed.

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Uncuffed to you.