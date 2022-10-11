You're Invited To An Uncuffed Wedding

Today, we joyfully request the honor of your presence at an extra special wedding. Our Uncuffed producer, Edmond Richardson is marrying the love of his life. And you’ll bear witness to his marriage in an unlikely place: San Quentin State Prison.

It’s a place where people don’t often have reason to celebrate, but as you’re about to hear, love can clearly make it through the walls. And as our guest, you don’t need to dress up. You don’t need to bring a gift. Just bring your ears and an open heart. Without further ado, here’s this week’s episode of Uncuffed.

