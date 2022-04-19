I Can See You As My Neighbor

Tommy "Shakur" Ross has been incarcerated for over 36 years. In those decades, he's experienced a lifetime of transformation. He discovered Islam, helped found a radio program, got a college degree, embraced restorative justice, and a few months ago he was found suitable for parole. But getting to this moment has also been a roller coaster ride. And it's not quite over yet. On the newest Uncuffed episode, we'll hear about the twists and turns of Shakur's long parole journey and how his change has influenced others around him.

I want to be there with my family. I want to demonstrate that I am this kind, loving person. I want to demonstrate that I'm reliable, that I'm trustworthy, right? That I can exercise humility, that I have coping skills, that I have social skills and community skills, and I want to get out and I want to demonstrate these things. Tommy "Shakur" Ross

This piece was brought you from the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer. Hear more by subscribing to Uncuffed in any podcast player.

Subscribe to Uncuffed and learn more at WeAreUncuffed.org.

