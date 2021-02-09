Special: Letters From The Outside, Almost One Year Into The Pandemic

It's been almost a year since friends and family have been able to visit their loved ones in prison, due to the pandemic. Letters to the inside are always a lifeline. This year, more than ever.

Meanwhile, because of COVID restrictions, the Uncuffed producers inside can't access the media centers where they record the show. So today, you'll hear from the friends and family outside of prison, reading letters to their loved ones on the inside.

"We may be physically apart, but our love and our bond has never been this strong."

Thank you to everyone who read their letters: Edmond Richardson, Adamu Chan, Beka Tuitasi, Tanya Crooks, Juanita Roina, Yvette Yarger,Tina Marie Del Rosario, Neiva Magaña, Daniel Disano, Darcy Jackson, Michelle Marrero, and Christina Calderon Bowker.

This episode was produced by Adamu Chan, Ninna Gaensler-Debs, Angela Johnston, Pat Mesiti-Miller, and Eli Wirtschafter. Our theme music is by David Jassy.

Special thanks to Uncuffed producer Joe Kirk for hosting the episode.

KALW’s radio training program in California prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, with funding from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. This episode was not reviewed by CDCR.

