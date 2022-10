For many teenagers, the images we see online make us feel worse about how we look. Our next story comes from Aria Baldinger-Williams, a sophomore at Ruth Asawa School of the Arts. She's mixed race, and says she feels pressure from the internet to present herself in the way that a perfect Black girl should.

"For me, I think that Black beauty, kind of like Black media, is always something that's endangered and contested." Dr. Timeka Tounsel