LGBTQIA+ Inclusivity in Health Classes

It's not about STIs. It's about comprehensive sex. Education is about all things that make us human. It impacts the biological, the psychological, the sociological and spiritual variables that make us who we are as humans and impact our interpersonal relationships. Michelle Slaybaugh

For many teens across the nation, the sex ed curriculum doesn't yet reflect an inclusive perspective of sexuality and gender. Especially for those with a relatively obscure sexuality, like asexuality. Our next story comes from George Reitan, a high school sophomore in San Francisco who wants that to change.