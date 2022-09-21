© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
tbh logo 2022_with KA.png
tbh

LGBTQIA+ Inclusivity in Health Classes

Published September 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
tbh (4).png
It's not about STIs. It's about comprehensive sex. Education is about all things that make us human. It impacts the biological, the psychological, the sociological and spiritual variables that make us who we are as humans and impact our interpersonal relationships.
Michelle Slaybaugh

For many teens across the nation, the sex ed curriculum doesn't yet reflect an inclusive perspective of sexuality and gender. Especially for those with a relatively obscure sexuality, like asexuality. Our next story comes from George Reitan, a high school sophomore in San Francisco who wants that to change.

Tags
tbh tbh
George Reitan
See stories by George Reitan