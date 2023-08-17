Unlocking the potential of wellness centers: empowering students for success and well-being

"If you need help, know that I was like you at one point, and the wellness center dramatically changed my life…this time last year to now…has been a major change for me, physically and mentally. Don’t be afraid to reach out. My goal is to show people that they’re not alone." Jamareion Adrow

Independence High School graduate, Jamareion Adrow, was guided through high school with the help of his school's wellness center. Now, he's advocating for better resources and encouraging his peers to take advantage of their schools' wellness centers.

Subscribe to tbh on NPR One, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast player.

