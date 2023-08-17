© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
tbh: made by, about, and for teenagers

AI, Art, & Jobs: How Can We Adapt in the New Age of Automation?

By Theodore Nguyen
Published August 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
"It's a tool that I see that can change for the better or for the worse. And it can only be used for the better if regular people and working people and artists get to say on how those technologies are implemented, how they're being used and for what purpose."

Rivka Louissant

What is the effect of AI on creative fields? In the wake of new technologies, how are visual artists feeling about how AI can or should be used? Listen to tbh to hear Santa Clara High School senior, Theodore Nguyen, tell his story.

Theodore Nguyen
