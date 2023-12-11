© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

State Of The Bay 12/11/2023

By D Minor
Published December 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM PST

John King, The San Francisco Chronicle’s urban design critic and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, discusses his new book “Portal: San Francisco’s Ferry Building and the Reinvention of American Cities." We'll learn about the rise, fall and rebirth of this iconic building and find out what future challenges may exist for one of San Francisco's most famous landmark.

We'll also hear about a day in the life of Marin County Search and Rescue, a group of highly trained volunteers who execute lost and missing person searches, high altitude mountain rescues and more.

D Minor
