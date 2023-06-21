© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dispatches from Kolkata

Pride Then and Now

By Sandip Roy
Published June 21, 2023 at 4:40 AM PDT
The South Asian contingent at the San Francisco Pride Parade in 2016 and also the last time I was there during Pride.
1 of 2  — DFK20230621 Pride.JPG
The South Asian contingent at the San Francisco Pride Parade in 2016 and also the last time I was there during Pride.
Sandip Roy
The South Asian contingent at the San Francisco Pride Parade in 2016 and also the last time I was there during Pride.
2 of 2  — DFK20230621 Trikone.jpeg
The South Asian contingent at the San Francisco Pride Parade in 2016 and also the last time I was there during Pride.
Sandip Roy

At a time when June is celebrated as Pride month both in Kolkata and San Francisco, Sandip reflects on a what it took to reconcile both parts of one's identity - queer and South Asian and all those who helped make it happen.

Dispatches from Kolkata
Sandip Roy
See stories by Sandip Roy