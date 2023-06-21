Pride Then and Now
1 of 2 — DFK20230621 Pride.JPG
The South Asian contingent at the San Francisco Pride Parade in 2016 and also the last time I was there during Pride.
Sandip Roy
2 of 2 — DFK20230621 Trikone.jpeg
The South Asian contingent at the San Francisco Pride Parade in 2016 and also the last time I was there during Pride.
Sandip Roy
At a time when June is celebrated as Pride month both in Kolkata and San Francisco, Sandip reflects on a what it took to reconcile both parts of one's identity - queer and South Asian and all those who helped make it happen.