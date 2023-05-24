The River of Jabalpur
Worshipping the river has become a new choreographed sound and light ritual for tourists.
Sandip Roy
The river Narmada has carved a gorge into marble rocks to create a spectacular natural wonder.
Sandip Roy
A scene along the river Narmada.
Sandip Roy
River towns in India are often temple towns and come with their own rituals. But Sandip Roy visits Jabalpur which comes with boatmen who talk in rhyme. Here is an audio postcard.