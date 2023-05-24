© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Dispatches from Kolkata

The River of Jabalpur

By Sandip Roy
Published May 24, 2023 at 4:40 AM PDT
Worshipping the river has become a new choreographed sound and light ritual for tourists.
1 of 3  — DFK20230524 RiverAarti.jpg
Sandip Roy
The river Narmada has carved a gorge into marble rocks to create a spectacular natural wonder.
2 of 3  — DFK20230524 MarbleRocksBoat.jpeg
Sandip Roy
A scene along the river Narmada.
3 of 3  — DFK20230524 Narmada.jpg
Sandip Roy

River towns in India are often temple towns and come with their own rituals. But Sandip Roy visits Jabalpur which comes with boatmen who talk in rhyme. Here is an audio postcard.

Dispatches from Kolkata
Sandip Roy
