India's Land of the Lamas
1 of 4 — Buddha at Tawang_800x465.png
Gilded Buddha statue at Tawang Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh in India.
Sandip Roy
2 of 4 — MathClass_800x465.png
A young student at the school at the Tawang Monastery.
Sandip Roy
3 of 4 — Tankha_800x465.png
Monks unfurl a tankha painting at Tawang Monastery.
Sandip Roy
4 of 4 — TawangMonastery_800x465.png
Tawang Monastery seen from a distance.
Sandip Roy
While Buddhism as a religion was founded in India, only 0.7% of Indians describe themselves as Buddhist. But in the town of Tawang, 10,000 feet above sea level, the connections to Tibet are centuries old and still very much alive. It's called the Land of the Lamas.