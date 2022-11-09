© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata

India's Land of the Lamas

Published November 9, 2022 at 4:40 AM PST
Buddha at Tawang_800x465.png
1 of 4  — Buddha at Tawang_800x465.png
Gilded Buddha statue at Tawang Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh in India.
Sandip Roy
MathClass_800x465.png
2 of 4  — MathClass_800x465.png
A young student at the school at the Tawang Monastery.
Sandip Roy
Tankha_800x465.png
3 of 4  — Tankha_800x465.png
Monks unfurl a tankha painting at Tawang Monastery.
Sandip Roy
TawangMonastery_800x465.png
4 of 4  — TawangMonastery_800x465.png
Tawang Monastery seen from a distance.
Sandip Roy

While Buddhism as a religion was founded in India, only 0.7% of Indians describe themselves as Buddhist. But in the town of Tawang, 10,000 feet above sea level, the connections to Tibet are centuries old and still very much alive. It's called the Land of the Lamas.

Sandip Roy
