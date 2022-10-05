© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata

Intangible Durga

Published October 5, 2022 at 3:40 AM PDT
Getting a theme Durga installation ready in Kolkata
Sandip Roy
Hindustan Club Durga Puja - A theme Durga installation paying tribute to 75 years of Indian Independence from Anirban.
Sandip Roy
A folk art themed Durga image
Sandip Roy
Durga Puja as installation art
Sandip Roy

Durga Puja is Kolkata's biggest festival. But this year its art is more in focus because it's just got the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage tag.

Sandip Roy
