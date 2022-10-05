Intangible Durga
1 of 4 — WorkInProgress_800x465.png
Getting a theme Durga installation ready in Kolkata
Sandip Roy
2 of 4 — HindustanClub_800x465.png
Hindustan Club Durga Puja - A theme Durga installation paying tribute to 75 years of Indian Independence from Anirban.
Sandip Roy
3 of 4 — FolkArtTheme_800x465.png
A folk art themed Durga image
Sandip Roy
4 of 4 — Durga Installation_800x465.png
Durga Puja as installation art
Sandip Roy
Durga Puja is Kolkata's biggest festival. But this year its art is more in focus because it's just got the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage tag.