Trevor Hailey & Gilbert Baker

We are quite literally out in the bay for this episode, walking through San Francisco’s historic gay neighborhood, The Castro. Along the way we’ll take a trip down memory lane to the very first episode of Out In The Bay and meet tour guide Trevor Hailey.

Hailey, who passed away in 2007, knew the streets of The Castro better than anyone and started the Cruisin’ The Castro walking tour in the late 1980s. Hailey takes Eric Jansen from the home of The Castro’s most famous resident, Harvey Milk, to the wall-to-wall windows of Twin Peaks Tavern.

Across the street from Twin Peaks, in Harvey Milk Plaza, flies the rainbow flag. A beacon welcoming you to the neighborhood. Though the official pride flag has evolved over the years, the original six color rainbow flag still stands. Some want this flag updated to the more modern version as well, and there are others who want this flag to stay right where it is. That debate continues.

The original rainbow flag here in the Castro was created by Gilbert Baker. Marilyn Pittman talked to Gilbert in 2009 and we’ll revisit their conversation this week on Out In The Bay.

The Executive Producer of Out In The Bay is Eric Jansen. This edition of Out in the Bay produced, hosted and engineered by Christopher Beale.