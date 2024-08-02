NAIMA: I kind of just like whatever sounds good

Fourteen year-old singer-songwriter Naima Nascimiento was first featured in Rolling Stone at age 10 for a song she wrote in support of Black Lives Matter. The Oakland-raised artist made her BottleRock debut this May in support of the release of the first single "Blood, Sweat and Tears," which she brought for the latest episode of On Repeat. Naima also shared some of the songs she is loving right now, ranging from country melodies to a modern twist on Brazilian bossanova.

You can catch NAIMA live when she opens for Valerie June at the Henry Miller Memorial Library in Big Sur on Friday, August 23.

She also performs with rising bluegrass band Salty Sally and you can see them live on the following dates:

August 10 - Good Old Fashioned Bluegrass Festival, Tres Pinos, CA

August 24 - Bowers Bluegrass Festival, Washoe Valley, NV

“Because I’m in a bluegrass band I go to these festivals and that's super fun. But I also listen to R&B and hip-hop and all that stuff.”

Intro: NAIMA - “Blood Sweat and Tears”

Song 1: Tyler Childers - “All Your’n”

“I like the harmonies in it, the melody, the lyrics, and I was thinking about maybe playing it with my band or showing it to my band. It's just a feel good song.”

Song 2: Cleo Sol - “When I’m In Your Arms”

“There's so many textures and harmonies. I love harmonies so much in my songs!”

Song 3: Mariana Froes - “Espelho”

“I can't believe that she wrote something that sounds so much like traditional stuff, but I really enjoy the song. It's really pretty.”