Morgan Davis: How did that just happen? But I want more.

Morgan Davis works hard behind the scenes at KALW to partner with venues across the Bay Area to bring free tickets to our listeners and keep them plugged into the excellent shows that are happening locally. For this episode of On Repeat, Morgan brought some of her favorite bands to see live.

“It comes through on the studio recordings, which is one of the reasons that I picked all the music that I brought today.”

Intro: The Pimps of Joytime - “Workin’ All the Time”

Song 1: Rodrigo y Gabriela - “Mettavolution”

“They are my absolute favorite band to see live. They have so much energy. It is incredible. I've likened it to seeing a Tarantino movie.”

Song 2: Los Bitchos - “Pista (Fresh Start)”

“They are just having a blast while they perform. Then if you put it on, you'll have fun, too.”

Song 3: Patti Smith - “People Have the Power”

“It's really one of the most important things to remember is that we have each other, and that is what creates power.”