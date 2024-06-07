JoAnn Mar: Our music can go all over the place

Each Saturday, Folk Music & Beyond covers elements of classical, blues, world music, jazz and all the genres in between, with folk as the starting part. For host JoAnn Mar, every week is an opportunity to share new sounds around a common theme. On the latest episode of On Repeat, JoAnn shares music from artists who did not get the recognition they deserved during their heyday. Listen now through the link above.

“That's the mission of our show, to shine the spotlight on music that flies under the radar.”

Intro: Nick Drake - “Cello Song”

Song 1: Nick Drake - “Pink Moon”

“Nick Drake finally enjoyed the attention and success he never got when he was alive.”

Song 2: Judee Sill - “There’s a Rugged Road”

“Her songs were very interesting and unique. Some of them had these spiritual and mystical overtones that set her apart from other songwriters.”

Song 3: Rodriguez - “Sugar Man”

“Unbeknownst to him, he developed this huge following in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.”

Catch Folk Music & Beyond with JoAnn Mar on Saturdays from 2 p.m.