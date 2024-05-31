Tarik Ansari: Three songs that really just always get me going.

Tarik Ansari is an on-air announcer at KALW and he also happens to be the lead singer and synth player for a local band called Electric Ex, a synth-y, guitar-driven outfit who recently released an EP titled Enter Pleasure. On the latest episode of On Repeat, Tarik shares a song that makes him wish he could play the bass, and gets us in the mood for summer with some sunny tracks. Listen now through the link above.

“Synthesizers, guitars, drums, and most important of all, swagger and friendship. That's what we bring.”

Intro: GUM - “Glamorous Damage”

Song 1: 26fix - “Just Go With It”

“The bass lines, oh, they could save the world by themselves.”

Song 2: Miynt - “Of the sun”

“This one you just feel like you're on the beach somewhere. You feel like a little breeze all around you on a warm day. ”

Song 3: Quasi Qui - “Gentle Squeeze”

“It's also kind of summery, but it also feels kind of badass.”

Catch Electric Ex Berkeley Art House on June 22nd.