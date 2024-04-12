Emmanuel Nado: The guitar calls and the banjo answers

Together with Edwin Okong’o, Emmanuel Nado hosts Africa Mix, which showcases music from across the contintent that will revive your weary soul. On this episode, he shares songs that highlight the griot traditions of West Africans, where music and praise singing is a form of preserving family histories. Press play to learn more.

“Africa Mix is not just a music show, it's cultural and it's educational.”

Intro: Salif Keita - “Africa”

Song 1: Habib Koite - “L.A”

“I love it because it's like the interplay between the guitar and the banjo. It's like the guitar calls and the banjo answers.”

Song 2: Salif Keita - “Tekere”

“I love that song because that song is like one of his signature songs.”

Song 3: Sona Jobarteh feat. Youssou N’dour - “Kambengwo”

“She made great things about how to use the kora to mix it with global music, and I like it.”

Catch Africa Mix Saturdays from 9 p.m.