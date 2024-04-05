Marcus Rosario: Just vibing and dancing and listening

Marcus Rosario was raised in California, but he also found a home in New York clubs. The songs he’s brought this week weave through memories of dancefloors with disco drops and Lovers Rock from his time on the East Coast. Press play hear the stories behind the music picks.

“I’m trying to play a wide range of music, wide range of sounds, new stuff, old stuff, everything in between, just going all over the place depending on what's going on in my mind.”

Marley Marl & Lady Alma - "Joy (Hallelujah)"

“I love uplifting, soulful house and that song just speaks volumes to me.”

Darcus - “It's got to be Love”

“This song is like a personal favorite. It's something I like to listen to when I don't know what I want to listen to.”

Carroll Thompson - “Dreams of You”

“I think I just associated this song with being in a room full of people and we're all just having a good time.”

Hear more selections from Marcus Rosario every Saturday and Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. on KALW.