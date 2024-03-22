Sarah Cahill: put on the Bach cello suites and it solves any kind of problem

On Sarah Cahill’s weekly show, Revolutions Per Minute, she highlights Western and classical music from the Middle Ages to today and interviews musicians and composers. She also happens to be an accomplished concert pianist herself, paying particular attention to compositions by women, showcasing the contributions of those who have been left out of the classical music canon. Listen above to hear her selections.

“I just made a point of immersing myself in music composed by women because I think we should all be playing more of it, listening to more of it. Just experiencing this incredible range of music that has been created.”

Intro song - Stravinsky- first movement of Dumbarton Oaks

Sarabande from Bach Cello Suite No. 4 in E major by Johann Sebastian Bach played by Pablo Casals

"I think it's music that really heals anything that's ailing you and any sort of stress or anxiety or anything that's going on."

Gabriela Ortiz Etude No. 3 played by Sarah Cahill

"When I first contacted her about her music, she wasn't that well known. But Gustavo Dudamel, the conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has become a great advocate of hers."

Jesse Montgomery - Strum played by Philharmonia Orchestra

"It uses plucked and strummed string instruments in really interesting ways. It's also very melodic, and she says she draws on American folk idioms and the spirit of dance and movement."

Catch Sarah Cahill's Revolutions Per Minute every Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m. and you can watch her Tiny Desk Concert here.

